An impressive group of A-list celebrities convened at the White House Friday night. They united over a bipartisan political cause: partying.
In a December interview with People, President Obama said he would throw one last “big party” at the White House before leaving. Just two weeks before Donald Trump’s inauguration, he kept his word.
The list of celebrity partygoers for this shindig was extensive. It included Solange Knowles, Olivia Wilde, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Anna Wintour, Kelly Rowland, George and Amal Clooney, Lena Dunham, Chance the Rapper, Paul McCartney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Usher, and countless others. As they bid a fond farewell to President Obama, some attendees partied until 4AM. Luckily, plenty of celebs gave a glimpse into the night by posting photos of the party on Instagram. Here are some of the best moments of the night.