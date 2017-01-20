Continue watching #Inauguration events - LIVE on C-SPAN pic.twitter.com/SNNDlMQRSz— CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2017
Donald Trump may be the new President of the United States, but he still has a little bit of the Apprentice in him. While Trump was signing his first orders at the U.S. Capitol it was hard not to feel like this scene looked rather familiar. As if we had seen this before. That's because we had. At least sort of. This first moment of his presidency looked a lot like something straight out of the Apprentice boardroom. From the red leather chair to the mahogany desk, it looked like the set of his old reality show. Not to mention the way people were surrounding him as he signed. It was enough to give you déjà vu. Unlike the Apprentice, there would be no firing today instead Trump was ready to sign some orders. According to the Washington Post, the new POTUS signed one proclamation declaring a national day of patriotism.
