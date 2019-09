At this point, it would be fair to describe our assortment of Fenty-branded footwear as a full-fledged collection. Rihanna has been consistently delivering impossibly trendy sneakers and slides since 2015. And even if she only changes the colorway or texture of her signature silhouette, we still obsessively prepare for every single drop. We had a little amuse-bouche earlier this year, when she released the spring '17 riff on her sandals, as well as other styles we've been eyeing since they debuted on the Paris Fashion Week runway. But now, Riri is bringing it back to the shoe that started the craze and introducing a brand-new version of the creeper.