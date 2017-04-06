Get 'em while they're hot (and in stock)! Shop Rihanna's latest Fenty creepers at Puma and Opening Ceremony now.
This story was originally published on April 5, 2017.
At this point, it would be fair to describe our assortment of Fenty-branded footwear as a full-fledged collection. Rihanna has been consistently delivering impossibly trendy sneakers and slides since 2015. And even if she only changes the colorway or texture of her signature silhouette, we still obsessively prepare for every single drop. We had a little amuse-bouche earlier this year, when she released the spring '17 riff on her sandals, as well as other styles we've been eyeing since they debuted on the Paris Fashion Week runway. But now, Riri is bringing it back to the shoe that started the craze and introducing a brand-new version of the creeper.
Puma is gearing up to introduce two sneakers to the Fenty by Rihanna universe: One is white with a black side stripe, and the other is all-over black in shiny, cracked leather. It's the first new iteration of the creeper sneaker since the brand dropped holiday-appropriate velvet styles last winter. The best part is that we don't have to wait too long for this drop: These new creepers will hit shelves tomorrow morning.
In the past, the retailer has added the sneakers to its online store at 10 a.m. So, we recommend refreshing the Fenty landing page around that time on April 6, should you want to add a Rihanna-approved spring to your step this season. (The answer should be yes — always yes.) Peep the two new styles in the slideshow, ahead.