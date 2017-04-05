Jennifer Aniston's Outfit Is So Good, We're Renaming Her Slaychel Green

Whether you were a loyal Friends viewer or not, chances are, you're fully aware of who Jennifer Aniston is. Her character Rachel Green told it like it was, which isn't too far off from the roles Aniston plays now (on and off-screen). However, it's her small screen character's style we keep looking back to. Denim vests, V-neck sweaters, and a ton of plaid miniskirts — it was '90s style at its best, and we're not sure what would've happened to our closets without Rachel Green's guidance. But these days, Aniston is no longer the girl-next-door we once knew. At least, that's what her latest red carpet look is telling us.