Michelle Obama Wore A Gown By Lady Gaga's Go-To Designer

If there were any doubts about whether the Texan designer (and Gaga's fashion director) was going places, consider them very much dispelled: It's the first time Obama wore a Maxwell original, who is himself only two seasons in to his namesake line. For the occasion, the first lady opted for a custom, sponge-crepe gown, with elements from the designer's sophomore collection Over the years, Obama has made subtle statements with her fashion choices, The Washington Post writes: She's supported new names (often women, minorities, and designers with immigrant backgrounds), as well as relatable mall brands like J.Crew. For the industry at large, though, it's not only about exposure. (Although, ask Jason Wu : Having the First Lady's vote of confidence doesn't not help.) It's also a statement about American fashion in general, and what names are being promoted on the global stage. In Maxwell's case, it's a homegrown contemporary designer with an earnest passion for the craft and an eye toward the future.And 2016 is shaping up to be quite a year for Maxwell. First, a CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear ; now, a sighting on the First Lady (and a thumbs up from the President himself)? On Instagram , the designer called this a "very proud moment for me and my team." We would concur — and, even add that we may have the makings of one of the next great American labels on our hands.