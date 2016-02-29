There Was A Killer Pantsuit On This Year's Oscars Red Carpet

Tonight marks Lady Gaga's first time attending the Oscars as a nominee, and she sought out a pal's design prowess for the big night. Her custom look, by close friend and stylist Brandon Maxwell, brilliantly incorporated pants. "He spent an entire week making five custom [looks] for me, and we chose this one yesterday," Gaga said on the red carpet.
The winning number for the occasion: A white, strapless jumpsuit with a sweeping train, which was, technically, two outfits in one. Gaga's Oscars ensemble brings together two silhouettes from Maxwell's fall '16 presentation — a long, very voluminous top with a sweetheart neckline and the wide-legged pantsuit that closed the show.
The designer was just as excited to see one of his creations at the biggest night in Hollywood as he was to cheer on his friend. Maxwell wrote on Instagram: "Do you know what it feels like to watch your best friend, in your dress, walk down the [Oscars] red carpet, as a nominee in love? Unreal. We are PROUD of you."
Oh, and underneath the floor-sweeping hemline of Gaga's custom ivory creation? She strutted with gusto in custom 10-inch heels by Brian Atwood.
Besides Gaga providing further proof that pantsuits are chic as hell, she shared an important, poignant message about sexual assault after talking sartorial matters on the red carpet. (Her Oscar-nominated song, "Til It Happens To You," is from The Hunting Ground, a documentary about campus rape.)
Fancy pants are becoming all the more common for very dressy occasions, with various celebrities proving that you don't need a gown to make jaws drop on the step-and-repeat. See: Emma Stone's bejeweled Lanvin number, Sophie Turner's colorblocked Galvan one-piece, and all of these savvy women that got the pants memo for the Emmys.
We're completely okay with gorgeously gussied-up pants becoming de rigueur at major awards shows when they look as fresh — but fully black-tie-ready — as Gaga's ensemble.
The winning number for the occasion: A white, strapless jumpsuit with a sweeping train, which was, technically, two outfits in one. Gaga's Oscars ensemble brings together two silhouettes from Maxwell's fall '16 presentation — a long, very voluminous top with a sweetheart neckline and the wide-legged pantsuit that closed the show.
The designer was just as excited to see one of his creations at the biggest night in Hollywood as he was to cheer on his friend. Maxwell wrote on Instagram: "Do you know what it feels like to watch your best friend, in your dress, walk down the [Oscars] red carpet, as a nominee in love? Unreal. We are PROUD of you."
Oh, and underneath the floor-sweeping hemline of Gaga's custom ivory creation? She strutted with gusto in custom 10-inch heels by Brian Atwood.
Besides Gaga providing further proof that pantsuits are chic as hell, she shared an important, poignant message about sexual assault after talking sartorial matters on the red carpet. (Her Oscar-nominated song, "Til It Happens To You," is from The Hunting Ground, a documentary about campus rape.)
Fancy pants are becoming all the more common for very dressy occasions, with various celebrities proving that you don't need a gown to make jaws drop on the step-and-repeat. See: Emma Stone's bejeweled Lanvin number, Sophie Turner's colorblocked Galvan one-piece, and all of these savvy women that got the pants memo for the Emmys.
We're completely okay with gorgeously gussied-up pants becoming de rigueur at major awards shows when they look as fresh — but fully black-tie-ready — as Gaga's ensemble.
Advertisement