A Clinton Just Signed With IMG — But It's Not Who You Think

It seems like just about everyone with a famous last name is getting a modeling contract. The first few made sense: Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia, was joining the family business. Then, Nicki Minaj decided to throw her pink crown into the game. Now, a member of the Clinton camp is stepping into the fashion arena — but it's probably not who you think.
Sure, Ivanka Trump has experience modeling, with magazine spreads, runway appearances for Todd Oldham, and more, but did you expect a Clinton to sign with IMG Models? Elle reports that Tyler Clinton, nephew of Hillary Clinton, just signed the dotted line at the illustrious agency.
IMG Models announced the news on its Twitter account alongside a particularly stunning black-and-white photo.
NOW REPRESENTING: #TylerClinton! https://t.co/W4nteSjrNe pic.twitter.com/0WV6cwLXfP— IMG Models (@IMGmodels) April 4, 2017
Tyler, who is 22 years old, is the son of Bill Clinton's half-brother, Roger. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University and while this may very well be the beginning of his big break, he's had a few modeling jobs in the past. Now, the whole world is about to get an eyeful of Clinton via billboards, editorial spreads, and more. With the connections at IMG — which happens to be the same agency that represents Bella and Gigi Hadid — he's basically guaranteed to make it big.
Tyler himself took to Instagram to announce his new representation, too, albeit with a more demure photo accompanying the big news.
We'll have to see if Clinton gets the fashion world's seal of approval, but we're guessing that designers are probably more apt to throw their support behind Tyler than shun him. Maybe we'll spot him on the next Dolce & Gabbana runway? The designers love tossing a young tastemaker in the mix and we can't imagine they'd pass up on an opportunity to showcase another celebrity spawn.
