Bieber fever hit hard — the designers showed a pair of tees with the singer's face. The first was sleeveless and had the word "king" added in a font that was reminiscent of old-school ransom letters. The second was even more over-the-top. The collar had Bieber's name and 3D sequin heart appliqués. Underneath, a full-on headshot of Bieber with a knife to his lips. Subtle? No. Totally Instagrammable? You bet. Bieber's official merch just about flew off the shelves at every store he offered it, so it's no surprise Dolce & Gabbana wanted to get in on the action.