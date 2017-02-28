Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week runway show was such a spectacle that it was easy to overlook the outfits. That's what happens when designers cast models that also happen to be celebrity spawn. Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Anaïs Gallagher, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Rafferty Law, Sofia Richie, Dylan Lee, and Corinne Foxx all walked the show alongside professional models and internet influencers. But while most of us were clicking through slideshows trying to figure out exactly which doe-eyed model was the offspring of Pamela Anderson, we almost missed out on the merch.
That's right: Artists like Kanye West and Justin Bieber have already started to market their own concert gear as actual fashion by offering it in stores like Barneys New York and Urban Outfitters, so it was only a matter of time that the trend spread to high-fashion. Among the famous faces, D&G sent out T-shirts brandishing Bieber's mug.
Bieber fever hit hard — the designers showed a pair of tees with the singer's face. The first was sleeveless and had the word "king" added in a font that was reminiscent of old-school ransom letters. The second was even more over-the-top. The collar had Bieber's name and 3D sequin heart appliqués. Underneath, a full-on headshot of Bieber with a knife to his lips. Subtle? No. Totally Instagrammable? You bet. Bieber's official merch just about flew off the shelves at every store he offered it, so it's no surprise Dolce & Gabbana wanted to get in on the action.
This, of course, isn't the first time the Biebs has worked with the brand. According to Vogue, D&G dressed him for the Cannes Film Festival. It may also be the latest in a long line of musical homages from the line: Past collections have featured images of Madonna and David Bowie, too.
