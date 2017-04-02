Mara got engaged to her Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell back in January and told People she has her wedding dress all picked out. "It’s taken care of,” were the words she used when asked at the Victoria Beckham for Target launch event in California. Just like her relationship, though, Mara is keeping mum on the specifics of the gown. She did, however, tell the magazine what it definitely won't be.
Mara said absolutely, positively no way is her dress going to be boho chic. Her stylist, Johnny Wujek, went as far to say it would be "noho." We're going to assume Mara's wedding also won't include mason jars or doughnut walls or anything else that's been seen on numerous Pinterest boards.
Now that we've got all that out of the way, here's what we do know about Mara's dress: it still needs some work. “It’s not totally done yet,” she said but admitted Wujek was making the whole thing an easy experience.
From the very beginning, Mara knew which stylist she wanted designing the dress for her big day. Who is that designer? Well, that's still anybody's guess. Mara did hint that she knew the designer and Wujek agreed it was a good union. “Without saying what it is, we knew what it was," she said of telling Wujek her thoughts on her look for her nuptials.
In 2014, Mara told Pret-a-Reporter that a white beaded J. Mendel gown she wore to the 2013 Emmys was the best thing she ever wore on the red carpet. She also happened to wear a white J. Mendel gown the following year on that same red carpet. Is it possible she reached out to him for her bridal look? We can guarantee one thing, Mara isn't telling.
This is the first marriage for Mara, who dated English actor Max Minghella from 2010 to 2014. Bell was previously married to Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood from 2012 to 2014. They have a 4-year-old son together.
