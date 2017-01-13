Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Are Engaged

Kate Mara and her longtime boyfriend Jamie Bell are tying the knot. Mara's rep confirmed the engagement to E! News on Friday. Speculation that the couple was making it official has been high in recent weeks. Last weekend, Mara posted a photo of herself on Twitter, in which the Morgan star is wearing a ring on her engagement finger. E! reports that the 33-year-old was also seen sporting the ring recently in New York City. Mara and Bell, 30, started dating after meeting on the set of 2015's Fantastic Four. (Mara played Sue Storm, a.k.a. the Invisible Woman; Bell was less recognizable in his role as The Thing, a.k.a. Ben Grimm.) This is the first marriage for Mara, who dated English actor and screenwriter Max Minghella from 2010 to 2014. Bell, best known for his breakout role in 2000's Billy Elliot, was married from Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood from 2012 to 2014. They have a 4-year-old son together.
Advertisement