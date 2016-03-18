See Ya Mason Jars, These Are The NEW Wedding Trends

Certain wedding trends have run their course. We don't know about you, but we don't think we can stomach another photo-booth mustache prop. And since we're on the brink of summer wedding season, we're thinking about what we'll be seeing in lieu of these once-cool ideas.
We've always got our ear on the ground when it comes to the next big thing in nuptials, and this summer it's all about minimalism, pared-down details, and unique dessert options. Check out our roundup of five things that you can expect to see at more and more weddings this year.
