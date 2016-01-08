Ah, Pinterest. It can be a double-edged sword when it comes to wedding-planning. On one hand, it allows you to organize inspiration, ideas, and overall themes for the big day. On the flip side, it can leave you filtering through an endless stream of similar images. Raise your hand if you’re sick of seeing yet another chalkboard sign or naked cake!
Don’t get us wrong: We have a lot of love for these trends. But we also think it may be time to hit the pause button on them for a bit, and make room for others to shine. Ahead, the 10 Pinterest wedding trends we’d like to see a little less of come wedding season.
