Paris Jackson Wore All The Colors Of The Rainbow To The GLAAD Awards

When Paris Jackson went to the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills this weekend, she knew exactly what to wear: a rainbow of colors.
In honor of the night, which celebrates those in the arts who are representing the LGBTQ+ community, Jackson wore a colorful Yanina Couture "Bird of Happiness" dress that looked like a work of art.
In fact, the semi-sheer light blue dress by Russian designer Yulia Yanina, which includes a delicate cape, is meant to look like an exotic bird. On this night, though, those painterly Roy G. Biv feathers celebrated the LGBTQ+ community and the legacy of the rainbow flag's creator Gilbert Baker, who passed away this weekend.
As E! pointed out, Jackson was there to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to the cast of Transparent. In the course of doing so, she nabbed the award for the night's best look. On Instagram, Jackson shouted out makeup artist Beau Nelson for giving her a fresh face, hairstylist Bridget Brager for her wavy updo, and Edie Parker, who designed her silver clutch.
Unfortunately, Jackson's l didn't give us a glimpse of her latest tattoo, which is half of the Yin and Yang symbol on her ankle. While she has the Yin, her older brother Prince has the Yang. Like many of her 50 tattoos — yes, 50 — this one has a special meaning to the 18-year-old, who will celebrate her birthday next week.
"/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy," she wrote on Instagram. "/yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy.”
Get to see more of Jackson's dress again when the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards airs April 6 on Logo.
