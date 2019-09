LGBTQ Rainbow Flag Creator Gilbert Baker Passes Away

Both Baker and his legendary design have seen some of the darkest and brightest times in queer history. In November 1978, the same year the flag was introduced, his friend Harvey Milk was assassinated. In the '80s, the AIDS epidemic was killing thousands, and protests erupted against the Reagan administration's silence and refusal to provide federal funds for healthcare and research to fight AIDS. The AIDS Memorial Quilt, featuring many images of the rainbow flag, was presented on the National Mall in 1987. Through the '90s and 2000s, Pride parades took place in major cities across the country and the world as states began decriminalizing their sodomy laws which lead to Lawrence vs. Texas’ Supreme Court decision to reverse them nationwide in 2003. When the Supreme Court further upheld the Equal Rights clause under Obergefell vs. Hodges in December 2015, queer Americans could finally marry their same-gender partner in all 50 states . The rainbow flag was waved on the steps of the Court, at impromptu parades in the streets, and its six colors lit up the Obama White House in celebration.