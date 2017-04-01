LGBTQ Rainbow Flag Creator Gilbert Baker Passes Away

Baker was born in Chanute, KS, in 1951 — a time when gay and questioning people did not have the same social liberties they have now. He joined the Army in 1970 and was stationed as a medic in San Francisco, where he worked at a hospital for returning Vietnam veterans. At that time, the city was in the midst of its queer revolution, as well as Vietnam War protests and Harvey Milk’s political organizing and election for City Supervisor, whom Baker befriended. Gilbert Baker participated in city’s queer demonstrations by sewing flags and banners and in 1978, Milk, among others, asked Baker, the self-described “gay Betsey Ross,” to design a flag to represent the movement as a whole. Baker’s rainbow flag was unveiled at San Francisco's Pride Parade that year, and immediately became associated with queer visibility.