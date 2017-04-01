Mama June Makes Her Final Weight Loss Reveal

The reality star whose real name is June Shannon has been undergoing a somewhat concerning but inarguably transformative weight loss on WE's seven-episode reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot and the time has come for her big reveal. We've seen her family's jaws drop at the very sight of her, but we haven't seen what, exactly, warranted such dramatic reactions — until now.
Shannon reveals the results of her intense diet, exercise, and surgery regimen exclusively to People magazine, and she appears in many ways "unrecognizable," just as the show promised. Daughter Honey Boo Boo, who had reservations from the get-go and just last week admitted that she's "really scared that I’m not even going to recognize who she is," now has nothing but excitement to share, telling the magazine "She looks great. I'm really proud of her." During the penultimate episode of the show, which aired last night, Honey Boo Boo even said her mom now “looked like Marilyn Monroe.”
Some pictures from tonight's episode I hope yall enjoyed the journey with me the season finale will b next week it will b crazy #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/hjc2oO0NBa— Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) April 1, 2017
Shannon began the series at 354 lbs with the goal of fitting into a size four dress, and though her motivations for doing so aren't ideal — Mama June wanted to lose weight as "revenge" on her soon-to-be-remarried ex, Sugar Bear — the results appear to be just what she desired. Last month, her niece Amber surprised her with a slinky, red "revenge dress" to wear to Sugar Bear's wedding, and now, Mama June's wearing the garment not only to her ex's nuptials but also to debut her new body to the world.
Mama June reportedly underwent multiple surgeries, including a sleeve gastrectomy (a procedure which removes a large portion of the stomach by cutting and stapling the organ into a small tube shape) and breast augmentation. She also underwent a skin removal surgery to get rid of the excess skin that remained after her dramatic weight loss, and, according to People, received a new set of veneers.
Any concerns about the motivations for her transformation aside, Mama June, who insists she paid for all the surgeries herself, is thrilled with the results. "The transformation has been probably one of the hardest things that I’ve went through in my whole entire life," she told Refinery29. "But actually it’s well, well worth it.”
