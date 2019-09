Mama June Makes Her Final Weight Loss Reveal

Shannon reveals the results of her intense diet, exercise, and surgery regimen exclusively to People magazine, and she appears in many ways "unrecognizable," just as the show promised. Daughter Honey Boo Boo, who had reservations from the get-go and just last week admitted that she's "really scared that I’m not even going to recognize who she is," now has nothing but excitement to share, telling the magazine "She looks great. I'm really proud of her." During the penultimate episode of the show, which aired last night, Honey Boo Boo even said her mom now “looked like Marilyn Monroe.”