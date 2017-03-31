Honey Boo Boo's Reaction To Mama June's Weight Loss Surgery Is A Must-See

For months now, Honey Boo Boo's Mama June has been on a weight loss journey. The 37-year-old mother got a personal trainer, a nutritionist, and underwent surgery on her show Mama June: From Not To Hot. We've yet to see the final transformation, but know that she started at 354 lbs and aims to be a size four. In a new sneak peak from People, Mama June's family is just as in the dark as we are. After being gone for three weeks to undergo the final leg of her surgery, she's returning home, and Honey Boo Boo, along with Pumpkin, Doe Doe, and Amber, are anxiously waiting to see her.
Advertisement
"They wouldn’t let her come home until they could make sure that she wouldn’t have no nerve damage," Honey Boo Boo explained, admitting that she's "really scared that I’m not even going to recognize who she is."
That's not an exaggeration. Everything about the old Mama June is apparently gone.
"Her double chin is gone, her bat wings are gone," Pumpkin explains. "She’s going to look like a completely different person."
Honey Boo Boo has been vocal about her reservations regarding the surgery.
"I think you look fine the way you are," she said when Mama June first announced she wanted to make the change. But in in an interview with Refinery29, Mama June says this is something she has to do, or else every day is a "daily struggle."
"One day, I’m like, ‘fuck it.’ The next day it’s kind of like, okay, and it may be good for a little while," she said. "But you know, everybody has their setbacks. But right now, I’ll tell you what: I’m glad that people are able to see me for what I’ve always seen myself as."
While the clip doesn't show Mama June's full, final look, we do get to see everyone else's jaws drop at the sight of their newly-transformed family member. See their reactions in the clip below!
Advertisement