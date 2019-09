Honey Boo Boo's Reaction To Mama June's Weight Loss Surgery Is A Must-See

For months now, Honey Boo Boo's Mama June has been on a weight loss journey. The 37-year-old mother got a personal trainer, a nutritionist, and underwent surgery on her show Mama June: From Not To Hot. We've yet to see the final transformation, but know that she started at 354 lbs and aims to be a size four. In a new sneak peak from People, Mama June's family is just as in the dark as we are. After being gone for three weeks to undergo the final leg of her surgery, she's returning home, and Honey Boo Boo, along with Pumpkin, Doe Doe, and Amber, are anxiously waiting to see her.