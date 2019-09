Mama June Shannon, Honey Boo Boo's mother, has drawn quite a bit of attention for her weight loss journey. The reality star's show Not to Hot has spawned a host of concerns as well as congratulations for her radical transformation. And it is radical, showing results pretty much immediately . She accomplished the weight loss through a combination of surgery and exercise, a solution set that has a long precedent among those looking to lose large amounts of weight in a short time window.