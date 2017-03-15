Mama June Shannon, Honey Boo Boo's mother, has drawn quite a bit of attention for her weight loss journey. The reality star's show Not to Hot has spawned a host of concerns as well as congratulations for her radical transformation. And it is radical, showing results pretty much immediately. She accomplished the weight loss through a combination of surgery and exercise, a solution set that has a long precedent among those looking to lose large amounts of weight in a short time window.
“Yes. I mean, it’s been — the transformation has been probably one of the hardest things that I’ve went through in my whole entire life," she told Refinery29. "But actually it’s well, well worth it.”
Advertisement
She must have thought so, because she tells People that she paid for the whole thing out of her own pocket.
“I had to pay, just like everybody else,” Shannon told the publication. “[The surgery] was going to happen whether I had [network partner WEtv or not.”
Shannon also said that she doesn't consider her procedures plastic surgery.
“Plastic surgery to me is having something broke or something put on or whatever,” Shannon told People. “But that’s what they call it.”
Advertisement