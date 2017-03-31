Karlie Kloss' 17-Piece Collection For Express Can Fit In A Carry-On Suitcase

"It was this charity runway show — stores donated clothes for it, for example — and I was part of it because it benefited my friend's family, and because it was a whole community effort," Kloss told Refinery29 of her very first catwalk experience. "I was scouted to be in the runway show, and that was really the first time I'd ever considered the idea of modeling; I didn't even think about it as an actual job, whatsoever, I just thought it would be a fun thing to be a part of." Kloss would, as we know, went on to grace upwards of 35 covers of Vogue, be featured in top campaigns and on runways across the globe, and boasts a cool 6.5 million followers on Instagram. But Kloss has stayed true to her roots, never forgetting where she came from.