Rooney Mara Just Chopped Off All Her Hair

Last night, Netflix held the premiere for its latest flick, The Discovery. But the spooky sci-fi movie wasn't the only thing making its debut. When she stepped out onto the red carpet, Rooney Mara showed off a brand-new 'do — and it's really short.
Mara has had just about every length hair you can imagine. It's been long and pulled into a twisted braid. It's taken inspiration from Star Wars. It's even been platinum blonde. And let's not even start with her hair in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. It was black, choppy, and certainly...something. Let's just say it was definitely not Old Hollywood waves.
But the latest cut is totally different for the usually sedate star. Mara's newest look is a short, polished pixie. She's kept her rich, dark chocolatey hue, but chopped off most of the length for a sleek and clean look with a deep part. It's not the messed-up, shaggy pixie that you might associate with the '90s, it's a grown-up, sophisticated take on short hair that might just have us rethinking what red carpet beauty is all about. But Mara's always been one to go against the Hollywood grain. She's been more goth and ethereal than glam and va-va-voom at big events, so while it's a shock to see the new length, it's not entirely surprising.
Does the look seem a little familiar? It should, because Mara's sister, Kate, sported a nearly identical look back in 2015 — albeit in an auburn hue and not a deep, dark brown. Kate's transformation was also a little more subtle, since she went from a bob to the shorter pixie.
It looks like these sisters share more than just great genes, they may just share a stylist, too.
