Once ironed, he warmed a dab of Bumble & bumble's Thickening Creme Contour in his hands and applied it only from the roots to the base of where he would be making the braid. "This gives extra shine and a little grit," he says. "But I didn't apply it on the length because I wanted the braid to feel soft."Abergel then created a low ponytail, secured it with a bungee elastic, and loosely braided the tail. He secured the braid with a small black elastic, and then used real gold thread to cover the bottom band. Hold one end while you wrap to be sure to firmly knot the thread, he says.Once secure, Abergel folded the braid against the base of the pony and drove bobby pins through the plait and into the base of the pony until it was secure. Finish with super-fine hairspray. "It's all about playing with texture to create something that's refined," he says. "And the gold thread looks chic without being glitz-y."