While at first glance the style seems complicated, it's actually quite simple. "The duality of texture makes it look like there is a lot happening," he explains. The top is sleek and shiny, the length is soft and fluffy, and the ends are stick straight, which allows for the simple foldover braid to make a major impact.



To begin, Abergel created a sharp side part. "My trick is to always start the part at the arch of the eyebrow," he says. With the part in place, he prepped Mara's dry, wavy locks (she arrived with air-dried hair) with a small amount of oil, and flat ironed her hair from roots to tips. It's important to make sure that the ends are super straight, he says.