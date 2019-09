The Discovery Looks Like The Darkest Thing To Ever Hit Netflix

If you've managed to binge-watch American Horror Story without having nightmares , you'll soon have something even scarier to consume on Netflix. The Discovery looks like one of the most violent and twisted movies we've ever seen on the platform — or anywhere, really. "One year after the existence of the afterlife is scientifically verified, millions around the world have ended their own lives in order to 'get there,'" the synopsis reads, as NME reports. "A man and woman fall in love while coming to terms with their own tragic pasts and the true nature of the afterlife." The sci-fi romance stars Jason Segel in a role completely different from his typical comedic work, along with Rooney Mara, Robert Redford, Jesse Plemons, and Riley Keough. It premieres at Sundance on Friday, January 20, before hitting Netflix March 31. A teaser trailer released Wednesday shows people committing suicide using various methods, all while the old tune "Only the Lonely" plays. "People are just gonna keep killing themselves," Segel says ominously at the end.