The Discovery Looks Like The Darkest Thing To Ever Hit Netflix

If you've managed to binge-watch American Horror Story without having nightmares, you'll soon have something even scarier to consume on Netflix. The Discovery looks like one of the most violent and twisted movies we've ever seen on the platform — or anywhere, really. "One year after the existence of the afterlife is scientifically verified, millions around the world have ended their own lives in order to 'get there,'" the synopsis reads, as NME reports. "A man and woman fall in love while coming to terms with their own tragic pasts and the true nature of the afterlife." The sci-fi romance stars Jason Segel in a role completely different from his typical comedic work, along with Rooney Mara, Robert Redford, Jesse Plemons, and Riley Keough. It premieres at Sundance on Friday, January 20, before hitting Netflix March 31. A teaser trailer released Wednesday shows people committing suicide using various methods, all while the old tune "Only the Lonely" plays. "People are just gonna keep killing themselves," Segel says ominously at the end.
Advertisement
Now, everyone is freaked out — but in the best way possible.
Whoa Netflix is coming out with a new movie called The Discovery and it looks crazy— Britt (@britthall330) January 19, 2017
Okay, I'm really intrigued now. #TheDiscovery https://t.co/Wj5QMeB4rR— Melissa (@meliss_vb) January 19, 2017
Kinda creepy, but looks good at the same time. #Netflix is winning. #TheDiscovery https://t.co/jNNokY9sPQ— Señor Awesomeness (@MemphisOnAir) January 18, 2017
Rooney Mara + Jason Segal + Robert Redford + Riley Keough. Holy crap I'm so excited for #TheDiscovery: https://t.co/VAWT8qFdOi pic.twitter.com/V5M5fe4qiB— Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) January 18, 2017
Advertisement