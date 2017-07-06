Finally! This Lingerie Brand Created Bralettes Specifically For Bustier Customers

Update: We've got good news: The busty bralette that sold out in less than 24 hours when it launched a few months back will be restocked on July 16 — and, it'll be offered in an all-new print in addition to the original black and light pink colors.
And as if that wasn't news enough, Lively also announced its first-ever strapless bra, available in both smooth and lace variations. The sizes span 32A-38DD, and it costs just $35 — so consider the rest of your off-the-shoulder top days officially saved.
This post was originally published on March 28, 2017.
Finding a bralette that's supportive enough for larger chests is a next-to-impossible feat, though we've definitely scoured around for some. Lively, which was launched in April 2016 by a Victoria's Secret alum and heralded the arrival of “leisureé” (a lingerie-swim-activerwear mash-up), is trying to make the quest for larger bralettes a little bit easier with its latest launch. Dubbed the "Busty Bralette," the style comes in sizes D, DD, and DDD. The decision to expand sizing (and create a more supportive iteration of) its popular bralettes came about directly from consumer feedback, as a matter of fact.
“Inclusivity has always been one of our brand’s most important pillars, so extending sizing has always been a goal; we knew over a year ago that we wanted to offer extended sizes, especially in bralettes," Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Lively's founder and CEO, told Refinery29. (So, basically that means Lively started plotting out bralettes for more endowed customers before the brand even launched.) "It was something so rare in the category, and we definitely saw it as a void in the market." After sussing out the label's most popular bralette once the brand had launched, a couple rounds of prototypes and fit-testing transpired since last summer, Grant explained.
The style was modeled after the indie lingerie brand's bestselling style, the Mesh Trim Bralette, with design tweaks made accordingly: there's a wider stronger elastic band under the cups, stronger straps, and a breathable, soft sling inside for support. "We like to say these elements give a dose of magic in all the right places," Grant said of the updated detailing. To figure out your sizing in the new bralette, check out the brand's updated Fit Guide.)
The new style, available in sizes 34D to 38DDD, is available now in black and soft pink, and retails for $35, the same price point as all of Lively's bras. Snag one for yourself here.
