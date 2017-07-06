Finally! This Lingerie Brand Created Bralettes Specifically For Bustier Customers

“Inclusivity has always been one of our brand’s most important pillars, so extending sizing has always been a goal; we knew over a year ago that we wanted to offer extended sizes, especially in bralettes," Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Lively's founder and CEO, told Refinery29. (So, basically that means Lively started plotting out bralettes for more endowed customers before the brand even launched.) "It was something so rare in the category, and we definitely saw it as a void in the market." After sussing out the label's most popular bralette once the brand had launched, a couple rounds of prototypes and fit-testing transpired since last summer, Grant explained.