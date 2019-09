The thing is that not everyone has what it takes to master the trade. First, you need all the gear: the measuring cups, the shakers, the strainers, the muddlers, the jiggers, the mixing glasses, the special spoons. It’s just not that easy. That’s why mixologists are pros — like makeup artists, they make a complicated thing look simple. As soon as it’s just you, left to your own devices, you realize why people get paid to do what they do, whether it’s with an eyeshadow blending brush or that long, weird spoon with the twisted handle.