Mixology is a modern term used to describe the art or skill of preparing mixed drinks, and a person who’s perfected that craft and turned it into a career (weekends-only or otherwise) is called a mixologist. Go ahead and laugh at the absurdity of calling the act of bartending an “art” or a “skill,” but how else would you get your $15 rhubarb syrup-infused doctored-up artisanal vodka sodas if not for the person responsible for shaking (or stirring) them to perfection?