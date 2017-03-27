This Is The DIY Bath Bomb You Never Thought You'd See

Let’s pour one out for the humble bath bomb, as it was first introduced to us. A pure, simple, lovable concept: skin-soothing oils and pigment and scent packed tight into a brightly colored sphere. Drop it in warm water — in a bathtub, ideally — and it’ll fizz as it dissolves, unleashing a cloud of color and shimmer and imbuing in you a kind of childlike mirth you haven’t felt since you were an actual child.