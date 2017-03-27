Kristin Cavallari Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Newsflash: A woman can touch her stomach for reasons unrelated to pregnancy.
In Kristin Cavallari's case, it was a gust of wind that caused her to clutch her stomach while posing for a photo snapped by husband Jay Cutler during their dreamy vacation over the weekend. The pocket of wind created a little volume, and boom, now everyone's wondering if the mom of three is ready to have a fourth baby.
"Not sure why it looks like I'm holding a pregnant belly," Cavallari, who is mom to 4-year-old Camden, 2-year-old Jaxon, and 1-year-old Sailor in her Instagram caption. "Wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper."
Cavallari, who recently wrote about moving her family from Chicago after her NFL star husband was cut from the Chicago Bears, also shared this shot of her posing in an Acacia Swimwear bikini. She and Cutler are currently vacationing in Tulum, Mexico.
Despite Cavallari's note, some of her fans are still floating pregnancy rumors in her comments. Consider this (eye roll) gem:
"Asking someone if they are pregnant is not rude, especially if more than one person thinks the same thing!" one nosy follower wrote. "Kristin looks very fit and is beautiful maybe we are hoping that she would be pregnant because she and her husband have beautiful kids together! I don't get why people get so defensive."
Others waded in to defend the star from the scrutiny over her body.
"Even if she is pregnant, it's none of anyone's business!" one fan commented. "Secondly, it might be the angle or lighting, or an extra drink! She is vacationing! Haha, she looks incredibly amazing. Period. I hate media's concern of an extra skin flap or our mama stripes. We are humans not plastic dolls. Kristin, you're beyond fit and smoking hot, avoid the trolls with their jealous comments."
Everyone's needs to chill. If K-Cav says she's not pregnant, that's all you need to know. Please go back to minding your own bodies.
