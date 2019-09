No, John Legend Wasn't Robbed By His Driver

Initial reports claimed that a limo driver had swiped John Legend 's carry-on, which happened to contain, among other things, a pair of Cartier Panther cuff links reportedly worth around $25,000. HollywoodLife reported that Chrissy Teigen panicked when she first heard the news, but there was no word from Teigen on the subject. The verdict: It was all overblown, and Legend took to Twitter to shut down the story.