No, John Legend Wasn't Robbed By His Driver

Everyone, including Chrissy Teigen, can rest easy about that John Legend "robbery" at JFK airport in New York.
Initial reports claimed that a limo driver had swiped John Legend's carry-on, which happened to contain, among other things, a pair of Cartier Panther cuff links reportedly worth around $25,000. HollywoodLife reported that Chrissy Teigen panicked when she first heard the news, but there was no word from Teigen on the subject. The verdict: It was all overblown, and Legend took to Twitter to shut down the story.
"This story is untrue," he wrote. "We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me. Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart."
In a subsequent tweet, Legend explained that the bag was unattended and got swiped by a stranger. The police recovered the bag and used video to apprehend a suspect. Legend got his luggage back, and the incident is all in the rearview mirror.
Legend also managed a joke about the whole thing — since he is, of course, a social media black-belt. He ended his Twitter tale with a picture of Lil Rel Howery in character as TSA Agent Rod Williams from Get Out. The caption is perfect: "Thanks to the airport police/security. One could say it's been 'handled.'"
This story is untrue. We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me. Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart https://t.co/an9mKutBcj— John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017
Thanks to the airport police/security. One could say it's been "handled". pic.twitter.com/V3k0kvwQkY— John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017
So, yes, all is well in Legend-land. Teigen is focused on filming her show, Lip Sync Battle. She also managed to find the time for a dance party with her pup. "Take your doggy to work day," she captioned the video.
Take your doggy to work day at @SpikeLSB! pic.twitter.com/1XlsyfS6uf— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 24, 2017
Legend and Teigen didn't waste any time getting back to Real Life after their recent showstopper of a vacation. But nobody probably planned on having to deal with police reports and missing cufflinks.
