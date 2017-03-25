Story from Pop Culture

No, John Legend Wasn't Robbed By His Driver

Leigh Raper
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images.
Everyone, including Chrissy Teigen, can rest easy about that John Legend "robbery" at JFK airport in New York.
Initial reports claimed that a limo driver had swiped John Legend's carry-on, which happened to contain, among other things, a pair of Cartier Panther cuff links reportedly worth around $25,000. HollywoodLife reported that Chrissy Teigen panicked when she first heard the news, but there was no word from Teigen on the subject. The verdict: It was all overblown, and Legend took to Twitter to shut down the story.
"This story is untrue," he wrote. "We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me. Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart."
In a subsequent tweet, Legend explained that the bag was unattended and got swiped by a stranger. The police recovered the bag and used video to apprehend a suspect. Legend got his luggage back, and the incident is all in the rearview mirror.
Legend also managed a joke about the whole thing — since he is, of course, a social media black-belt. He ended his Twitter tale with a picture of Lil Rel Howery in character as TSA Agent Rod Williams from Get Out. The caption is perfect: "Thanks to the airport police/security. One could say it's been 'handled.'"
So, yes, all is well in Legend-land. Teigen is focused on filming her show, Lip Sync Battle. She also managed to find the time for a dance party with her pup. "Take your doggy to work day," she captioned the video.
Legend and Teigen didn't waste any time getting back to Real Life after their recent showstopper of a vacation. But nobody probably planned on having to deal with police reports and missing cufflinks.
