How Can Jordan Peele Make a Movie Like Get Out & Have a White Wife? Pretty Easily Actually.

Ultimately, the big fear for many Black people is that associating intimately with white folks will eventually lead to the denial or suppression of one’s own Blackness. However, the point of Get Out isn’t “Don’t date interracially!” The point is, “When you see this shit, believe this shit.” Black people notice anti-Black behavior whether they admit it or not. They notice microagressions whether they choose to address them or not. The “sunken place” from the film — a place deep in the mind where one is unable to draw themselves out completely — is not located within the relationship with the white partner. It is located in the deepest recesses of our own minds. The examples above are people who don’t have their minds right. They worship or defer to whiteness. They are people who believe whiteness is a savior, and that it can or will save them. I have known these people, and I have been just as startled by their inability to see themselves or their relationships clearly. What bothers me is the seemingly collective inability to talk about the relationships between Black and white people that work in a healthy way, without all the bullshit above, especially on social media. Many of us understand you don’t date anyone who diminishes your feelings, or your Blackness. People who can’t grasp that aren’t just bad at interracial relationships, they’re bad at relationships period.