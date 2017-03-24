Here's Khloé Kardashian's Pick For Most Empowering Color

Revenge Body maven Khloé Kardashian has, as one might expect, a pick for most empowering color. Well, she goes further. Khloé, in fact, has a pick for a most empowering shade of a most empowering color. Yeah, she goes that deep.
"You dolls may have noticed I'm feeling this orangey-red shade RN!" she wrote. "Nothing feels more empowering than rocking this punchy hue in a sea of LBDs."
She's right. This is the look she's referring to. And it's bold and beautiful, with apologies to the daytime soap of the same name.
But wait, there's more. There's always more. Kardashian also rocked the hue when hocking Protein World shakes. This is either a jumpsuit or a hoodie-leggings combo, but either way it looks fab.
Kardashian has gone so far, in fact, as to make the interior of her Chevy orangey-red. That's commitment. And money. You know you got it when car interiors automatically become the color that you're feeling that week. Like, come on.
