Story from Celebrity Style

Here's Khloé Kardashian's Pick For Most Empowering Color

Michael Hafford
Revenge Body maven Khloé Kardashian has, as one might expect, a pick for most empowering color. Well, she goes further. Khloé, in fact, has a pick for a most empowering shade of a most empowering color. Yeah, she goes that deep.
Khloé made her choice in a post to her website and app.
"You dolls may have noticed I'm feeling this orangey-red shade RN!" she wrote. "Nothing feels more empowering than rocking this punchy hue in a sea of LBDs."
She's right. This is the look she's referring to. And it's bold and beautiful, with apologies to the daytime soap of the same name.
Advertisement

#InternationalWomensDay ❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

But wait, there's more. There's always more. Kardashian also rocked the hue when hocking Protein World shakes. This is either a jumpsuit or a hoodie-leggings combo, but either way it looks fab.
Kardashian has gone so far, in fact, as to make the interior of her Chevy orangey-red. That's commitment. And money. You know you got it when car interiors automatically become the color that you're feeling that week. Like, come on.

❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series