8 Butt Plugs With Tails That Will Up Your Role-Playing Game

If you're interested in anal play, you probably need a butt plug. And if you're interested in adding some flare to your butt plug collection, toys with tails can be super hot — they're not just for furries (a fetish known better for full-animal costume). With tail or sans, wearing a butt plug (with plenty of lube!) prior to anal sex is a wonderful way to warm up your sphincter, the ring of muscles surrounding your anal opening. And warming up the rectum is part of anal sex 101.
For some, animal tail butt plugs are a form of BDSM play. When one partner sports a tail, they can resemble an animal or pet, a form of role-playing common in consensual dominant and submissive relationships. At the time of reporting, 11,028 kinksters listed themselves as "into or curious" about "animal tail butt plugs" on the BDSM social network FetLife. The specific kink of being turned on by one partner role-playing as a pet is referred to as "pet play;" currently the pet play subreddit boasts 19,894 subscribers.
Advertisement
Others may simply like how it looks to have a tail. Which: Fair! It does look pretty awesome.
Bonus: While wearing an animal tail butt plug (or any butt plug), you don't have to simply use it for role-playing or a precursor to anal sex. If you have a vagina, wearing a butt plug during vaginal sex allows for multi-orifice stimulation with just one parter. Read on to discover eight tailed butt plugs that will take your anal game to the next level.
1 of 8
Meant to resemble a majestic white fox, this faux-fur butt plug is made with silicone, so use it with a water-based lube (silicone lubes can break down silicone toys). Faux fur is the way to go for animal-loving kinksters, but this cruelty-free butt plug is extra special — it also vibrates.
2 of 8
If you're more into classic, black, whip-like aesthetics than a cute and fluffy look (or horses are simply your favorite animal), try out this stainless steel horse tail butt plug that's non-porous for easy cleanup.
Advertisement
3 of 8
With this rainbow faux fur fox tail, rather than wave a flag, you can wiggle your bum to show your pride.
4 of 8
For those who like bunnies, try out this handmade metal and sterling silver bunny butt plug sold by a small Italy-based company on Etsy.
Shop This
5 of 8
Add a kinky new meaning to wearing pink on Wednesdays by surprising your partner with this faux fur kitty tail. It is hump day, after all.
6 of 8
This stainless steel butt plug made with real fox tail is not for kinksters concerned about animal cruelty, but if you want the real deal and are ethically okay with fur, this is the sex toy for you.
7 of 8
All animal tail butt plugs from The Kink Factory allow you to choose the size of your plug, which is important. If you're new to anal play, it's important to start small and work your way up (don't make the mistake of letting your eyes be bigger than your butthole!). Attached to a fire-red plug, this tail lets you play cheetah. Grr!
8 of 8
Fashion tip: Match this red-tailed butt plug (with a black silicone base) to your favorite red lingerie set.
Advertisement