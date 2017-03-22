This Blogger Summed Up The Problem With Swimsuit Sizing In One Instagram

THE REALITY OF BIKINI SHOPPING AS A PLUS SIZE WOMAN. I was really inspired when I saw a YouTube video of @dj4jay speaking on his experience helping a plus size gf look for a bikini, and this Is the reality of it. I used to get so disheartened when I would go shopping for swimwear with my friends who had no issue finding them. I've always had too much boobs/ass/hips to wear straight sized bikinis and instead of punishing myself and my body for not fitting into this narrow ideal of sexy, I just look elsewhere. I remember getting a bikini from @gabifresh @swimsuitsforall collection and not feeling like I had to change myself to look ok, because it came fitting every curve on my body. Massive thank you to all the brands who don't forget about us curvy girls ? ? ? ? ? ? #bodypositive #allbodiesaregoodbodies #chooselifewarrior #bigandblunt #belly #plussizemodel #plussize #plussizefashion #theresnowrongwaytobeawoman #goldenconfidence #effyourbeautystandards #embracethesquish #gainingweightiscool #confidence #beauty #instagood #beyourownkindofbeautiful #loveyourbody #loveyourself #fatbabe #rolls #curves #curvy #thick #thickthighs #bbw #selflove #recovery #anorexia #eatingdisorderrecovery

A post shared by Aliss Bonython (@alissbonyt) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT