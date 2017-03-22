May Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Bromance Never End

Ryan Reynolds' heart belongs to Blake Lively... but there's room for Jake Gyllenhaal, too.
The actors have been doing a variety of interviews recently, ahead of their upcoming movie Life, which will be released on Friday. In the latest stop on the press tour, Reynolds and Gyllenhaal did a video for Wired where they answered commonly Googled questions about themselves.
Wired started things off with a funny question — if you type "is Ryan Reynolds" into Google, one of the autocomplete phrases is "is Ryan Reynolds Debbie Reynolds son." The pair had a good laugh about that one — the short answer is, no, he's not related to the late actress. (He's also Canadian, and Debbie Reynolds was not.)
The next Google autocomplete question was "Is Ryan Reynolds related to Ryan Gosling." The Debbie Reynolds one at least makes sense — they do share a last name — but I don't get why people would think the two Ryans are related. Other than, of course, the fact that they're both Canadian.
Gyllenhaal's answer to that one was much better than the truth, though. He joked that the Ryans were twins who tried to eat each other in the womb, and they eventually became actors because of the "trauma."
For Gyllenhaal, the questions were just as strange. Apparently, a lot of people search the internet for what his tattoo means — but the actor says he doesn't have any ink. Reynolds learned a new fact about his pal, too. One of the questions was "Did Jake Gyllenhaal go to college?" and the actor revealed that he attended school at Columbia University.
One of the best parts of the clip was when Reynolds addressed why he kissed Andrew Garfield at the Golden Globes. Both actors were incredulous it was even a question — "Is that really a question?" Gyllenhaal joked. "There should be a map just to get out of his eyes," Reynolds added. Check out the full video below.
