Ryan Reynolds Says Jake Gyllenhaal Is A Better Cook Than Wife Blake Lively

Things were different back in 2011, when Reynolds gushed about his future wife's kitchen prowess at the premiere of their movie The Green Lantern — months before they even started dating. "Oh, she's quite a baker. There's nothing she can't cook, that's sort of the problem," he said. "Aren't actors supposed to be out causing massive amounts of bad press and trouble? But this girl's in a kitchen all day, baking for our crew on our movie. Everything you can imagine. I mean, she had soufflés coming!"