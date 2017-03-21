Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Got In Trouble For Goofing Around On Set

The newest bromance everyone is obsessed with stars Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal. The two actors appear together in the upcoming movie Life, and according to a recent interview on The Tonight Show, their bond was almost too much for the set to handle.
Life takes place in outer space, therefore the costars spent much of filming suspended from wires to mimic zero gravity. Most of their bonding time took place while dangling in the air, which naturally lead to some joking around. Okay — a lot of joking around.
"So we're floating around on wires, and we're simulating zero gravity and we're being chased by an alien, it's terrifying," Gyllenhaal told Jimmy Fallon "But when we would cut, we couldn't stop laughing."
In fact, the duo was so goofy that they ended up getting pulled aside by the producers (y'know, like the two class clowns in elementary school).
"They brought us in the corner and they were like, 'You guys need to cut it out. We are wasting so much money,'" the actor remembers. Hey, you can't put a price tag on love.
"We're starting a bromance!" Gyllenhaal joked. "Gives us our time!"
We'd give them all the time in the world if it meant we could watch them goof off. We got our first taste of it back when Reynolds roasted himself for GQ, but more recently we've seen the bromance in action in interviews like this one that go completely off the rails. The two were supposed to answer questions about the challenges of filming such an intense movie, but instead they devolved into laughing fits about name tags and jokes about the phrase "big one-er."
It's no surprise that there was a similar issue with focus on set, but it totally sounds like a good thing. We're just crossing our fingers for a blooper reel.
