"One of the biggest issues with large bags is that they end up becoming a bottomless pit," says Coral Chung, one of the co-founders of Senreve, a new direct-to-consumer, luxury bag brand that's already seeing styles fly off the shelves. All we can say is: Same. It can get pretty embarrassing; there's nothing worse than digging through an oversized tote for your wallet at Starbucks with a line of angry, caffeine-deprived customers waiting impatiently behind you. But luckily, this brand is determined to fix that problem for all of us. "I've struggled with that in all my luxury bags, and it's something that almost every woman I know complains about. So, we created the Voya and the Caddy so that everything can be in its perfect spot."
That's right: Two products just dropped on the brand's site today that are sure to get your bag organization on track. The Voya tote bag is minimal yet maximized enough to hold all your belongings, including a 15" computer. It's expensive, but having seen the brand's bags in person, we can vouch that the quality is worth the investment.
It's the Caddy, though, that really got our attention. Sold separately (which is great if you already have a tote you love), it's an organizer that holds all of your essentials in one place, not only saving you from those awkward bag-digging moments, but also making bag-switching super-duper easy. Plus, the insert is made from a micro-suede material that's actually stain resistant, so makeup-spills aren't even a concern. Where has this been all our lives?
Click on to shop the new work-bag and organizer insert for yourself, and never dig aimlessly through your tote again.