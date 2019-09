"One of the biggest issues with large bags is that they end up becoming a bottomless pit," says Coral Chung, one of the co-founders of Senreve , a new direct-to-consumer, luxury bag brand that's already seeing styles fly off the shelves . All we can say is: Same. It can get pretty embarrassing; there's nothing worse than digging through an oversized tote for your wallet at Starbucks with a line of angry, caffeine-deprived customers waiting impatiently behind you. But luckily, this brand is determined to fix that problem for all of us. "I've struggled with that in all my luxury bags, and it's something that almost every woman I know complains about. So, we created the Voya and the Caddy so that everything can be in its perfect spot."