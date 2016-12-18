This Sold-Out Work Bag Is About To Be Restocked

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If you've ever shopped for one, you know finding a big and sturdy (but still good-looking) work bag is difficult to do. Most totes don't have the proper closures, and so few options can actually fit your laptop. That's why, when we came across this carryall by newly launched accessories brand Senreve, we weren't surprised to learn it sold out almost immediately after its release.
First, the "Maestra," as it's officially known, has the look and feel of a luxury label item, minus any flashy logos — and plus way more practicality and organization. Second, it can be worn four ways: as a satchel, a tote, a crossbody, or a backpack. It's made for people on the go, so the interior features a super-soft, stain-resistant microsuede and plenty of pockets for your laptop, cell phone, chargers, and more.
Though the $895 price tag is steep, if there's one bag you won't regret investing in, it's this one. And while it's currently out of stock, our friends at the brand have let us know that it'll be available again (in the Forest, Merlot, Blush, and Sand colorways) on December 20, so you can scoop one up for yourself and start 2017 on a high (and organized) note. Click on to see, bookmark, and shop the bag everyone's talking about (and some similar alternatives, in case you just can't wait).