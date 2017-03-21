Story from Beauty

Pink's New Hair Color Will Make You (Almost) Miss The Early 2000s

Rachel Krause
Remember Pink (or P!nk, as her name is frequently stylized)? Of course you do. The singer-songwriter was an early-2000s fixture — the punk version of Britney Spears, if you will — who became an international hit circa ‘01 with her game-changing single “Get the Party Started.” (Sample lyric: “I'm comin' up so you better you better get this party started / I'm comin' up so you better you better get this party started.”)
Pink followed up her initial success with a few genuinely great pop albums (like “So What,” for starters), which helped solidify her as a bona fide superstar. The rest, as they say, is history, and the artist is now part of the Top 40 canon. She’s also a mother of two who prefers to keep it low-profile most of the time, which means we don’t often see her out and about. We do, however, see her and her family on Instagram, where she’s quite active — and where she recently revealed a new hair color that instantly took us right back to 2002 in the best way possible.
Feelin myself @colormeknights #rainbowbright

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

This asymmetrical, dip-dyed ‘do, which is equal parts pink and purple, is exactly the kind of thing Pink would have worn then — and, concurrently, would’ve inspired rebellious teens everywhere to do the same. More than 15 years since she first appeared on our TV screens (in a music video, when those existed), Pink is still right on trend, and we can't say we're surprised.
We knew we were on to something when we predicted a 2000s beauty revival — let’s just hope some of the other trends of the time remain in the past where they belong. Blonde hair with bright red streaks à la Avril Lavigne is flattering on no one.
