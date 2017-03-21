Pink's New Hair Color Will Make You (Almost) Miss The Early 2000s

Remember Pink (or P!nk, as her name is frequently stylized)? Of course you do. The singer-songwriter was an early-2000s fixture — the punk version of Britney Spears, if you will — who became an international hit circa ‘01 with her game-changing single “Get the Party Started.” (Sample lyric: “I'm comin' up so you better you better get this party started / I'm comin' up so you better you better get this party started.”)
Pink followed up her initial success with a few genuinely great pop albums (like “So What,” for starters), which helped solidify her as a bona fide superstar. The rest, as they say, is history, and the artist is now part of the Top 40 canon. She’s also a mother of two who prefers to keep it low-profile most of the time, which means we don’t often see her out and about. We do, however, see her and her family on Instagram, where she’s quite active — and where she recently revealed a new hair color that instantly took us right back to 2002 in the best way possible.
Advertisement
This asymmetrical, dip-dyed ‘do, which is equal parts pink and purple, is exactly the kind of thing Pink would have worn then — and, concurrently, would’ve inspired rebellious teens everywhere to do the same. More than 15 years since she first appeared on our TV screens (in a music video, when those existed), Pink is still right on trend, and we can't say we're surprised.
We knew we were on to something when we predicted a 2000s beauty revival — let’s just hope some of the other trends of the time remain in the past where they belong. Blonde hair with bright red streaks à la Avril Lavigne is flattering on no one.
Advertisement