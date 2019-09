Pink's New Hair Color Will Make You (Almost) Miss The Early 2000s

Pink followed up her initial success with a few genuinely great pop albums (like “So What,” for starters), which helped solidify her as a bona fide superstar. The rest, as they say, is history, and the artist is now part of the Top 40 canon. She’s also a mother of two who prefers to keep it low-profile most of the time, which means we don’t often see her out and about. We do, however, see her and her family on Instagram , where she’s quite active — and where she recently revealed a new hair color that instantly took us right back to 2002 in the best way possible.