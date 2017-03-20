Story from Makeup

PSA: Mermaid Makeup Is Officially Happening

Suzannah Weiss
Now that there's makeup to make us resemble fantastical creatures from unicorns to fairies, it was high time something came along to help us achieve the enchanting mermaid look. That's just one reason we're excited about KG Beauty's Mermaid Palette, which contains nine aquatic shades of eyeshadows.
Before we even get to the actual makeup, let's take a second to admire the work of art that is the case. On the outside, there are sparkly scales that remind us of the fish in the kids' book The Rainbow Fish. Then, when you open it, you see a picture of a beautiful Ariel-like mermaid gazing out over the sea.
The shadows themselves span all across the color spectrum, including a pink, purple, orange, green, and two blues. They've all got thematically appropriate names like "kelp" and "fintastic." The best one, though, is "Call Me on My Shellphone," because that's obviously how mermaids communicate.
"My hope for this palette is that when you look at the packaging and play with the colors, you can escape reality for a little bit and unleash your inner mermaid," KG Beauty’s Katelin Giglia told Hello Giggles. They look even cooler on your skin.
The whole mermaid gimmick doesn't even stop there: $1 spent on every $36 palette goes toward the Marine Mammal Center, which rescues and provides medical care to seals, sea lions, and other sea critters near their headquarters in Sausalito, CA.
The products won't start shipping for another few weeks, but you can pre-order them on KG Beauty's website.
If you can't wait that long to embrace your sea-dwelling alter ego, you can order these fish makeup brushes to go with them, practice your mermaid lips, make your hair look like an ocean, or create your own mermaid eyes using sparkly green, blue, and yellow shadows.
