When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Remember last month when you made a new years resolution to wear more color? Well, it's time to expand the ways you can keep that vow with a fun, playful, and wonderfully-vibrant smoky eye. This purple- and pink-tinged look is on-trend and totally unexpected, making it a perfect addition to your weekend makeup routine — and your all-black wardrobe. (We see you.)
Not into purple or pink? Just sub in blue and green, blue and purple, or any other combination you prefer. Press play above for the full tutorial, then check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 1. Using a fluffy blending brush, apply pink eyeshadow in your crease in windshield wiper-like motions. (We suggest using a bright palette, like this one from Morphe.)
Step 2. Blend a deep purple, cream shadow all over your lids — this will act as a base for the powder shadows you'll be layering on top.
Step 3. Using a flat eyeshadow brush, gently pat a shimmery purple shadow onto your lid, slightly winging out the pigment.
Step 4. Apply the same purple shade to your lower lashline, then apply pink shadow directly under the purple hue.
Step 5. Dust an iridescent white shadow into the inner corners of your eyes and onto your brow bone to instantly brighten your complexion.
Step 6. Finish off the look with a layer of mascara and a sheer wash of lilac lipstick.
