You Should Try Mermaid Lips Because You Only Live Once

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
There are everyday beauty looks and then there are looks you try just to flex your creative muscles. Mermaid lips are one of those just-for-funsies beauty ideas that seems bonkers, but is totally worth trying at home (if only for the photos). If you dare, check out the video above, then follow the steps below to get in on the action.
Step 2. Place a fish-scale stencil (a fishnet stocking pressed against your lips works well, too, and is probably easier to find) on your bottom lip and gently pat an iridescent shadow over top.
Step 3. Dust glitter across you top lip.
Step 4. Using eyelash glue and a nail-art tool (tweezers also work), gently cover your lip with rhinestones.
Step 5: Take lots of selfies! Bonus points if you rock a matching mani.
