But there's always gotta be someone with something negative to say, and this time it was IG user @dennisdepew who couldn't just let Khloé (or Rob) live. Dennis wanted to know why Khloé didn't post any recent photos of Rob, and she shut his line of questioning right down with her response. "He [Rob] doesn’t like a lot of current pics so I’m requesting his wishes but you really should just mind your own business or please stay off my page darling," she wrote. "Always some miserable soul with some bs to bring up. Enjoy the pics or don’t. I’m good either way."