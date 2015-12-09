When you’re Khloé Kardashian, what starts as an average post-workout belfie can quickly turn into a social media showdown. Late Tuesday, Kardashian shared a blurry photo of herself in the mirror with only her derriere in focus. The snap was an update to her followers that she was finally back in the gym after a two-month hiatus. But instead of being met with love and admiration, she was met with...haters.
Kardashian was less than pleased at how many people were trolling her picture. So, in true Khloé fashion, as the Queen of Twitter Rants, she laid down the law.
Add this to the long list of occasions when the vocal Kardashian sis has taken a public stand. Like when she defended her revenge body, her relationship choices, and, most recently, the promotion of her book.
Check out a round up of her responses below, including a NSFW suggestion, a blinged-out middle-finger pic, and a couple of Bible verses. With great belfies come great responsibility, Khlo.
Petty motherfuckers! I have real shit going on in my life. Try not to choke on my nuts. You're sucking them pretty hard— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 9, 2015
The greatest part about miserable peps is that they post all of this BS on your page. They attack with words behind their private pages. (1)— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 8, 2015
Try to shame you or verbally bully your spirit. So I click on their pages and their bios say "believer in God" "Put God first" etc (2)— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 8, 2015
but how is judging and spreading hate being a child of God? Being a child of the Lord means spreading love and uplifting one another. (3)— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 8, 2015
Why don't you drink your own kool-aid and uplift yourself. Stop spending ur energy hating on others. It's only destroying ur own soul. (4)— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 8, 2015
“Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone” John 8:7— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 8, 2015
