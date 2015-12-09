Story from Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Defends Her Belfie With NSFW Tweets

Morgan Baila
Photo: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
When you’re Khloé Kardashian, what starts as an average post-workout belfie can quickly turn into a social media showdown. Late Tuesday, Kardashian shared a blurry photo of herself in the mirror with only her derriere in focus. The snap was an update to her followers that she was finally back in the gym after a two-month hiatus. But instead of being met with love and admiration, she was met with...haters.

Kardashian was less than pleased at how many people were trolling her picture. So, in true Khloé fashion, as the Queen of Twitter Rants, she laid down the law.

Add this to the long list of occasions when the vocal Kardashian sis has taken a public stand. Like when she defended her revenge body, her relationship choices, and, most recently, the promotion of her book.

Check out a round up of her responses below, including a NSFW suggestion, a blinged-out middle-finger pic, and a couple of Bible verses. With great belfies come great responsibility, Khlo.
