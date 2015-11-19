Story from Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Reveals The Fate Of Her Marriage In Twitter Rant

Evette Dionne
Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom have had a turbulent 2015. The couple is separated, but after Odom suffered multiple strokes in October, Kardashian rushed to his bedside. The pair soon revealed that they were halting their divorce. Kardashian’s decision to be there for Odom through his recovery left many thinking she’d dump current beau, James Harden, and reconcile with her husband. They were wrong.
Kardashian cleared up those rumors in a revealing series of tweets last night. After Kardashian tweeted about Harden’s overtime victory, several Twitter users lambasted her for cheering for her boyfriend while her husband is still recovering. Kardashian didn't hold back in responding to her critics. She shared the current status of her marriage as well as why she’s still seeking a divorce. And laughed them off in the end, of course.

OPENER IMAGE: Rex USA.
