Khloé Kardashian provided an update on Lamar Odom's condition during an on-air interview with Ryan Seacrest on Monday. While the ex-NBA star has come off life support and, according to Khloé, his organs are mostly recovered, it sounds like he still has a long road ahead of him. "I think people hear he's off machines and they're like, 'Oh great, he's like gonna be running out of there,' and that's not the case," Kardashian explained, adding that Odom has to relearn the basics. "I know he’ll get there. It will just take time," she said. How long, exactly? At the very least, a year, Khloé said.
"What the doctors tell me is, 'We don’t have a crystal ball' — they love to keep reiterating that to me. I’m very optimistic and I want to believe he can [live a normal life]. There are no promises, but if he’s willing to do the work — and I know the speech therapy, or the occupational therapy, or just all the cognitive stuff I’m sure it’s really hard for him and frustrating — but if he’s willing to do it, I don’t see why not. But it will take at least a year, at least."
Seacrest asked the reality star, who is currently dating basketball player James Harden, whether she is planning to be in contact with Odom every day for the next year. "I do as of now, yeah. I don't see why not. I love Lamar... I don't see how I could not be involved," she replied. Kardashian, whose body-image book came out earlier this month, has been caring for her estranged husband since he landed in the hospital in October. Kardashian called off their impending divorce shortly thereafter, and has been supporting him throughout his health crisis, from acting as a medical advisor to throwing him a small birthday party. We're glad to hear she'll continue to be there for Odom's tough road to recovery.
"What the doctors tell me is, 'We don’t have a crystal ball' — they love to keep reiterating that to me. I’m very optimistic and I want to believe he can [live a normal life]. There are no promises, but if he’s willing to do the work — and I know the speech therapy, or the occupational therapy, or just all the cognitive stuff I’m sure it’s really hard for him and frustrating — but if he’s willing to do it, I don’t see why not. But it will take at least a year, at least."
Seacrest asked the reality star, who is currently dating basketball player James Harden, whether she is planning to be in contact with Odom every day for the next year. "I do as of now, yeah. I don't see why not. I love Lamar... I don't see how I could not be involved," she replied. Kardashian, whose body-image book came out earlier this month, has been caring for her estranged husband since he landed in the hospital in October. Kardashian called off their impending divorce shortly thereafter, and has been supporting him throughout his health crisis, from acting as a medical advisor to throwing him a small birthday party. We're glad to hear she'll continue to be there for Odom's tough road to recovery.
Advertisement