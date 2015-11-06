Kendall Jenner may have had the most fabulous 20th birthday bash on record earlier this week. But today, Khloé Kardashian booked the hottest private venue in Los Angeles for Lamar Odom's 36th: Cedars-Sinai Hospital. People reports that Khloé has gathered some of the ex-NBA star's friends and former teammates for a small celebration.
The reality star's estranged husband is still in the hospital recovering from his life-threatening collapse on October 13. Odom he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel with drugs in his system and evidence of multiple strokes. A couple weeks ago, the couple called off their divorce.
Among the guests will be Odom's longtime NBA trainer, and several players, including Kobe Bryant, will join over video chat. According to People, it will be a quiet affair. But Kardashian is covering all the birthday basics: presents, balloons, party hats, and of course, a cake.
The reality star's estranged husband is still in the hospital recovering from his life-threatening collapse on October 13. Odom he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel with drugs in his system and evidence of multiple strokes. A couple weeks ago, the couple called off their divorce.
Among the guests will be Odom's longtime NBA trainer, and several players, including Kobe Bryant, will join over video chat. According to People, it will be a quiet affair. But Kardashian is covering all the birthday basics: presents, balloons, party hats, and of course, a cake.
Advertisement