Kendall Jenner's 20th Birthday Party Draws Kimye, Gigi & Bieber

Ain't no party like a Kendall Jenner party, because a Kendall Jenner party...has, well, everyone in attendance.
The model celebrated her birthday — she turns 20 today — at Hollywood's Nice Guy last night, and the festivities were star-studded to say to the least. Justin Bieber was there. Ruby Rose was there. Gigi Hadid was there. Kim and Kanye were there. Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie were there. The place was lousy with Kardashians and Jenners.
Though the whereabouts of pals like Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, and Tyga are currently unknown, the party snaps below prove that the guest list was still pretty impressive. And what better news could the birthday girl wake up to than the announcement that she'll be walking in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Blow out those candles and make a play for those wings, girl.
happy birthday bae ❤️ kendalls 20th
OPENER IMAGE: Stephen Lovekin/REX Shutterstock.
