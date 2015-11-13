Khloé Kardashian Tells Ellen About Having A Boyfriend & A Husband

Khloé Kardashian currently describes her relationship situation as "complicated." You probably know why, but just in case you're not caught up, here's a refresher. In October, Lamar Odom was found unconscious in Nevada and rushed to a Las Vegas hospital where he remained in a coma for three days. Khloé rushed to Odom's side at the same time the news emerged that their divorce had never actually gone through, and the two were still married. During Odom's recovery, Khloé announced the estranged couple would be calling off their divorce. She's also been dating basketball player James Harden.
At first, Khloé wasn't making many public statements about Odom's condition or her current relationship, but as his health improved, she started speaking more. She's appearing on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and in a clip that was just released, we get an update on how Odom is doing.
"He was in a coma for three days; he's out of it... He's off of all machines that help his organs, but still he has such a long way to go. He's learning how to walk again and feed himself again and put sentences together, and cognitively it's a long, long road ahead... He couldn't put a lot of words together today, [but] he understands. We tell him he had a brain injury. I can't tell him how that brain injury was caused because that will set him back. He's never asked why he's here... He's really confused a lot; we have to remind him," she tells Ellen.
Khloé also talks about putting her divorce on hold. "I'm there helping him, and I love him and I've always loved him, and that will never change. I feel like it's a really insensitive thing to fast-forward a divorce... [H]e’s a fantastic person who deserves support and love and for someone to be by his side, and for me, I’m that to him."
She mentions her own support system, which includes her family and "great boyfriend, who's understanding." Ellen asks how James Harden is doing with all of this, especially given that Khloé recently told Redbook that he already feels a bit overwhelmed stepping into the spotlight of her famous family.
"[I]t’s definitely a very unique situation, to say the least. Yeah, he’s fine with it. I mean, we have to communicate a lot. And he’s really supportive and great," Khloé responds before joking, "I'm part of polygamy now. I have a husband, I have a boyfriend. That's a way easier thing to say, right?"
Ellen reminds her that she'd have to marry Harden in order to officially be a polygamist. "Oooooh," an intrigued Khloé responds. Well, she would certainly be a very public face for the polygamist movement.
At first, Khloé wasn't making many public statements about Odom's condition or her current relationship, but as his health improved, she started speaking more. She's appearing on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and in a clip that was just released, we get an update on how Odom is doing.
"He was in a coma for three days; he's out of it... He's off of all machines that help his organs, but still he has such a long way to go. He's learning how to walk again and feed himself again and put sentences together, and cognitively it's a long, long road ahead... He couldn't put a lot of words together today, [but] he understands. We tell him he had a brain injury. I can't tell him how that brain injury was caused because that will set him back. He's never asked why he's here... He's really confused a lot; we have to remind him," she tells Ellen.
Khloé also talks about putting her divorce on hold. "I'm there helping him, and I love him and I've always loved him, and that will never change. I feel like it's a really insensitive thing to fast-forward a divorce... [H]e’s a fantastic person who deserves support and love and for someone to be by his side, and for me, I’m that to him."
She mentions her own support system, which includes her family and "great boyfriend, who's understanding." Ellen asks how James Harden is doing with all of this, especially given that Khloé recently told Redbook that he already feels a bit overwhelmed stepping into the spotlight of her famous family.
"[I]t’s definitely a very unique situation, to say the least. Yeah, he’s fine with it. I mean, we have to communicate a lot. And he’s really supportive and great," Khloé responds before joking, "I'm part of polygamy now. I have a husband, I have a boyfriend. That's a way easier thing to say, right?"
Ellen reminds her that she'd have to marry Harden in order to officially be a polygamist. "Oooooh," an intrigued Khloé responds. Well, she would certainly be a very public face for the polygamist movement.
Advertisement