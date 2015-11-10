Despite putting her divorce from Lamar Odom on hold, Khloé Kardashian is still very much with basketball player James Harden. It all sounds very complicated, and, as the reality star admits in the December/January issue of Redbook, it can't all be blamed on her relationship with her estranged husband.
Kardashian revealed to the magazine that being folded into her famous family can be overwhelming. “Our family brings a different amount of — not fame — attention," she shared. "Instead of just being known for his talent, he's now known for being someone's boyfriend. We're used to it, but for a person new to this, I'm like: 'Oh, God. I'm sorry.'"
Yeah, we could see how that might be annoying. As for Odom, Kardashian makes it clear she's supporting him, even if the two aren't romantically involved.“My biggest wish is for him to be happy," the new author said. "I still have a great deal of love for him. That doesn't mean I have to be by his side all the time."
Fair enough. Either way, it sounds like this gal has her hands full.
Kardashian revealed to the magazine that being folded into her famous family can be overwhelming. “Our family brings a different amount of — not fame — attention," she shared. "Instead of just being known for his talent, he's now known for being someone's boyfriend. We're used to it, but for a person new to this, I'm like: 'Oh, God. I'm sorry.'"
Yeah, we could see how that might be annoying. As for Odom, Kardashian makes it clear she's supporting him, even if the two aren't romantically involved.“My biggest wish is for him to be happy," the new author said. "I still have a great deal of love for him. That doesn't mean I have to be by his side all the time."
Fair enough. Either way, it sounds like this gal has her hands full.
Advertisement