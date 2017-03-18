This New Airline Will Take You To Europe For Only $149

If ever there was a word that could trigger a wave of happiness and hope for all, “vacation” just might be it. Just ask Obama.
Though, for most of us, that flush of happiness is immediately zapped out when we think of another word: COST. That’s particularly true when it comes to international airfare.
However, there’s a new airline flying the friendly skies called Level (flylevel.com), and its offering international travel from the U.S. at an unbelievably low cost. According to Conde Nast Traveler, the Barcelona-based airline, which officially launched on Friday, is offering budget-friendly flights to its southern European homeland. Tickets are $149 each way from Los Angeles and Oakland. The best part? Flights are nonstop. Level offers travelers two Airbus A330s with 293 economy and 21 premium economy seats. Passengers are given 30-inch legroom, and there’s a 9-inch screen at every seat. While the airline is too new to know whether there’s any more fine print, with other new cost effective airlines popping up more frequently, a little competition is a good thing.
On Level’s site, date selection for travel begins in June, meaning you’ll have to wait a couple of months to fly, but that’s the perfect amount of time to begin planning that summer getaway. Currently, flights are only flying out of the West Coast. However, more travel options will be added in June. Can we get a little East Coast, Southern, and Midwest action, Level?
Travelers can also expect to pay additional costs for meals and seat selection. Considering that, on average, flights from Los Angeles to Barcelona can cost anywhere between $800 to $1000, this is still a major deal.
CNT also confirms that Level is owned by IAG meaning it’s owned by the same company that owns British Airways. They also operate Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Iberia.
Let the international budget-friendly airfare wars begin.
